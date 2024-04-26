Education Minister announces plans to repaint public basic schools to blue and white

General News of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has unveiled government plans to repaint all public basic schools across the country, transitioning from their current brown and yellow hues to blue and white.



This initiative forms part of a broader rebranding strategy aimed at enhancing the visual appeal of these educational institutions.



Dr. Adutwum emphasized that the makeover is part of a comprehensive effort to revitalize basic education in Ghana, ensuring it becomes more attractive and conducive to learning.



During a forum titled "The Free SHS Story" in Accra on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, the minister announced the impending change, stating, "We are switching to blue and white. We are painting all the schools to give them an attractive outlook. This is the transformation Ghana deserves, and it is coming."



Additionally, Dr. Adutwum revealed plans to replace the traditional brown and yellow uniforms worn by students in public basic schools. He expressed the government's commitment to reforming the educational landscape, emphasizing that these changes underscore a broader focus beyond secondary education.