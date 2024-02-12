Education Minister emphasises equipping schoolchildren with 21st century skills

General News of Monday, 12 February 2024

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister for Education, stressed the significance of equipping learners with 21st-century skills during the inauguration of a new primary classroom building at Explorers Montessori School, GNA reports.



Represented by Mrs. Maamle Andrews, Chief Director of the Ministry of Education, Dr. Adutwum highlighted the importance of quality early childhood education in shaping the future leaders and innovators of the nation.



The inauguration marked a commitment to enhancing teaching and learning for pupils aged one to two years old. Dr. Adutwum expressed that investing in modern and conducive learning spaces is an investment in the nation's future, describing the initiative as a bold step toward advancing education in Ghana.



The Minister emphasised the Ministry's dedication to seizing every opportunity to advance education for young pupils, professionalise teachers, and create a conducive policy environment for the growth and development of the education sector in Ghana.



Mrs. Kamilla Kirpalani, Founder of Explorers Montessori School, outlined the school's unique approach, combining the Montessori and Cambridge curricula to foster child-led learning and academic excellence. The Cambridge curriculum was highlighted as providing a framework for students to thrive in the contemporary world.



The carefully designed primary school building aims to inspire creativity, providing an environment with natural light, soft colors, and uncluttered spaces. Mrs. Kirpalani reaffirmed her commitment to delivering the highest quality education, emphasising values like grace, courtesy, and respect.



The Montessori School, in existence since 2007, focuses on nurturing a diverse community dedicated to the growth and development of every child. Beyond academics, the institution places importance on instilling qualities of true leaders and global citizens in its students.