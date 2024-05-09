Education Minister highlights importance of innovation at STEMNNOVATION 2024 launch

General News of Thursday, 9 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The launch of the third edition of the national STEMNNOVATION competition signifies a significant step towards fostering innovation and creativity among Ghana's youth.



Stemming from the realization that traditional educational approaches may no longer suffice in preparing students for the demands of the modern world, this initiative seeks to bridge the gap between theory and practice.



STEMNNOVATION 2024 seeks to go beyond conventional classroom learning by encouraging students to apply their knowledge to real-world challenges. By undertaking projects focused on environmental sustainability, food sovereignty, sustainable energy, and digital technology, participants will not only gain valuable hands-on experience but also contribute to addressing pressing issues facing their communities and the nation at large.



The Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, emphasized the importance of adapting Ghana's education system to meet the evolving needs of society. He stressed that STEM education is no longer a luxury but a necessity in an increasingly technology-driven world. Dr. Adutwum commended the commitment of traditional leaders and school heads to embrace innovation, acknowledging their role in nurturing the next generation of problem solvers and innovators.



Nana Baffour Awuah IV, Director of Pre-Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education, emphasized that STEMNNOVATION represents more than just a competition—it is a movement. This movement challenges students to harness the power of science and technology to effect positive change in their communities. It serves as a call to action for young people to unlock their potential and shape the future of Ghana through innovation.



The Osu Mantse, Nii Nortey Owuo IV, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of embracing technology and innovation in the 21st century. He underscored the need for Ghana to position itself as a leader in technological advancement and innovation, leveraging initiatives like STEMNNOVATION to cultivate a new generation of tech-savvy individuals capable of driving progress and development.



As the STEMNNOVATION competition unfolds, students across the country will have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, ingenuity, and problem-solving skills. With the support of educators, mentors, and community leaders, they will embark on a journey of discovery, innovation, and collaboration, paving the way for a brighter future for Ghana.