Education Minister highlights successes of Free SHS, enrollment reaches 1.4 million

Friday, 26 April 2024

Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has highlighted government achievements in Senior High School (SHS) education, noting an increase in enrollment from over 800,000 students in 2017 to 1.4 million students presently.



Under the theme "Free SHS Shaping Minds and Changing Lives," Dr Adutwum emphasized the positive impact of the initiative, citing improvements in West African Senior Secondary Examinations (WASSCE) test scores, which rose from 38.73% in 2006 to 69.73% in 2023.



Speaking at "The Free SHS Story" event, the Minister revealed that 505,489 SHS and TVET students were enrolled for the 2023 academic year, with the Northern regions being the highest beneficiaries of the policy.



Emphasizing government commitment to education, Dr Adutwum stressed values of access, equity, and quality education, stating, "Education must change the socio-economic fortunes of the nation."



Investments in the sector include school retooling and the introduction of aviation and aerospace courses in 12 SHS schools, alongside ongoing construction of the Accra STEM School to enhance learning outcomes.