Education Minister lays Bills for establishment of five universities

General News of Tuesday, 30 July 2024

Source: GNA

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum has proposed five Bills to establish new universities in Ghana.



They are: University of Mampong, University of Health, Agriculture and Life Sciences (Kintampo), University of Engineering and Applied Sciences (Ahafo), University of Engineering and Agricultural Sciences (Bunso), and University of Local Governance and Development.



The initiative aims to enhance STEM education and increase the country's gross tertiary enrollment ratio.



However, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson raised concerns about the lack of information on the fiscal implications and the exclusion of the Oti and Western North Regions from the university plans.