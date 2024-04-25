Education Minister unveils new uniforms in push to revamp image of public basic schools

General News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, the Minister for Education, has introduced a fresh set of uniforms for basic school students as part of a broader initiative aimed at revitalizing public education.



During a presentation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, Dr. Adutwum emphasized that the move is part of ongoing efforts to rebrand public schools and elevate their reputation.



Highlighting the significance of the initiative, Dr. Adutwum remarked, "We are rebranding public schools. No more brown and yellow; instead, blue and white. This reflects President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for Ghana."



Addressing critics who claim neglect of basic schools, Dr. Adutwum refuted such assertions, expressing his commitment to enhancing basic education standards. He envisions a future where parents eagerly seek enrollment in public schools due to the improvements being implemented.



"To them, I have a response, I look forward to a day when parents will line up in front of the school and beg to enroll their children, that is the day and it will soon come and it has began under Nana Akufo Addo" Dr. Adutwum said.