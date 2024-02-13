Education Ministry launches project to promote reading proficiency in primary four

General News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ministry of Education has initiated the "Communities of Excellence Programme (CEP)" with the goal of achieving 90% reading proficiency in primary four, GNA reports.



This nationwide program, led by the Ghana Education Service and supported by Transforming Teaching, Education, and Learning with funding from the Jacobs Foundation, aims to establish highly literate communities where no child is left behind in accessing education.



Under the CEP, adaptive learning ecosystems will be developed within districts and communities to provide all school-going children with the necessary knowledge, skills, attitudes, and tools to reach their full learning potential. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, emphasized the government's commitment to supporting teachers and enhancing teaching and learning processes.



Launching the initiative in Mamfe, the Minister expressed the goal of ensuring that every child in Ghana can read by the age of four. The CEP addresses deficiencies in reading in basic schools and targets 700 communities across the country. The program aims to transform the country's socio-economic development, with a focus on achieving 90% proficiency in foundational learning competencies in English, Mathematics, and socioemotional development.



Dr. Adutwum highlighted the government's investments in education, including the construction of new STEM schools nationwide. He pointed out the positive impact of interventions such as the introduction of free Senior High School in 2017, leading to increased enrollment and improved learning outcomes.



Nana Ansah Sasraku III, Mamfehene, commended the government for the initiative and praised the Minister's passion for education. He also called for addressing menstrual problems faced by female students and appealed for tax withdrawal on sanitary pads to ensure affordability and accessibility, aligning with the government's commitment to inclusive education.