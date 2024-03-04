Education Ministry refutes 'Empty Plates' documentary allegations on SHS food shortages

General News of Monday, 4 March 2024

In response to the "Empty Plates" documentary by JoyNews, which highlighted concerns over food shortages in Senior High Schools (SHS), the Ministry of Education (MoE) has issued a statement refuting the claims.



Kwasi Kwarteng, the spokesperson of the Ministry, stated that allegations of food shortage are baseless, citing nationwide monitoring showing adequate food stocks, prompt payments, and overall satisfaction with food quality and quantity.



The Ministry pledges to address any genuine concerns and urges responsible journalism.



Read the full statement from Ministry of Education below:



The Ministry of Education, in response to a recent documentary by JoyNews highlighting concerns about poor feeding and irregular food supply in Senior High Schools, embarked on a comprehensive nationwide visitation and monitoring exercise in collaboration with the media.



The objective was to gain a fair understanding of the issues raised and address them appropriately if found to be valid.

Contrary to the narrative portrayed in the documentary mentioned above, our visitation revealed the following key findings:



1. Schools visited and reports from other schools indicated the maintenance of an adequate stock of food in their storage facilities.



2. There is prompt and up-to-date payment of funds allocated for the purchase of perishable food items to all schools.



3. Feedback from heads of schools and students indicates overall satisfaction with the quality and quantity of food being served.



The Ministry is open to remedying any real anomaly found anywhere and reassures parents, students, and the general public of our unwavering commitment to providing adequate, high-quality, and timely food supplies to ensure an enhanced free and quality Senior High School program.



In the interim, we urge JoyNews to exercise circumspection, fairness, and responsibility in its reportage, particularly when it pertains to the well-being of students.



