Education reforms to concentrate on STEM education – Deputy Minister

Source: GNA

The government is fostering innovation and creativity among youth through policies focused on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, according to Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister for Education.



These initiatives aim to equip students with skills for the fourth industrial revolution, ultimately enhancing economic growth and producing a skilled workforce.



Speaking at St. Louis College of Education's 19th graduation ceremony, Prof. Nyarko highlighted the government's investment in education, including the construction of five new STEM institutions in recently created regions, which will boost student enrollment and support Ghana's industrialization goals.