Eduwatch calls for establishment of scholarships commission to ensure regulation

General News of Friday, 12 April 2024

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) is urging the government to pass legislation creating a Scholarships Commission through Parliament.



This commission, according to Eduwatch, would regulate the administration of all public scholarships, including those offered by public-corporate partnership schemes.



Eduwatch emphasizes the urgent need for reform in Ghana's public scholarship management to align with global standards, aiming for enhanced effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and accountability.



The call for action follows recent controversies surrounding the Scholarship Secretariat, with allegations of scholarships intended for the needy being awarded to politically connected individuals and their families, as reported by media outlet, The Fourth Estate.



The proposed Public Scholarships Law seeks to establish the Scholarships Commission, ensuring transparent beneficiary selection processes, with a focus on local tertiary scholarships for needy and STEM students.



Under the proposed legislation, responsibility for managing public scholarships would shift to faculties under the supervision of tertiary institution management and oversight from the Scholarships Commission.



Moreover, foreign scholarships would only be granted for programs unavailable domestically but essential for Ghana's labor market demands.



Additionally, a partnership framework between tertiary institutions and public service organizations would facilitate skills development interventions for public sector employees under the Scholarship Scheme.



The envisioned law also prohibits any public agency or company from operating separate scholarship schemes, ensuring the Scholarships Commission's accountability to the Ghanaian Parliament and the Auditor-General.



Eduwatch emphasizes the need for cost-effective scholarship management, advocating for the use of public funds to support overseas education only when such programs are crucial for Ghana's workforce development.



Notably, the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, established in 1960 under the Office of the President, aims to administer government scholarships domestically and internationally, supporting deserving individuals to contribute to the nation's growth and development.