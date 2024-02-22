Eduwatch calls for probe into death of Kalpohin SHS student

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has called on the Ghana Police Service to urgently conduct a prompt investigation into the tragic death of a student at Kalpohin Senior High School.



According to reports, the student, who was unwell, was entrusted to another student for transportation to the hospital after being granted an exeat. Delays in securing transport reportedly led to the student's death upon arrival at the Tamale Teaching Hospital.



In a statement released on February 21, 2024, Eduwatch extended condolences to the grieving family and emphasised that this incident marks the second reported death in Ghanaian secondary schools in less than two weeks. They attribute both cases to what they perceive as improper exercises of discretion by school authorities.



The organisation highlighted at least four more similar cases reported since 2017, underscoring the need for thorough investigations and corrective actions to prevent future occurrences.



"This is the second reported death in our secondary schools in less than two (2) weeks resulting from the wrongful exercise of discretion by school authorities, with at least four (4) more of such cases widely reported since 2017," Eduwatch said in the statement.



"We call on the Ghana Police Service to be swift with their investigations into this unfortunate incident," it added.



