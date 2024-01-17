Eduwatch condemns brutal treatment of UG student allegedly for being gay

General News of Wednesday, 17 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Africa Education Watch (Eduwatch) has condemned the "inhuman treatment" inflicted upon a University of Ghana student, allegedly due to his sexual orientation, as depicted in a widely circulated video on social media.



In the disturbing footage, the student was forcibly undressed, physically assaulted, and forced to walk around the campus, prompting Eduwatch to issue a statement on January 16, denouncing the incident as "criminal, inhuman, and degrading."



Eduwatch emphasized the violation of the individual's rights to dignity and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment.



"Eduwatch condemns in no uncertain terms the criminal, inhuman and degrading act which violates the individual's right to dignity and freedom inhuman and degrading treatment, as enshrined in Article 15 of the 1992 Constitution,” the statement read.



The advocacy group called on Ghanaians to refrain from engaging in instant justice, emphasizing that the nation is governed by laws. They urged the Vice Chancellor and the Ghana Police Service to swiftly investigate the incident, bring the perpetrators to justice, identify the victim, and provide necessary health support.



