Eduwatch director calls for arrest of Gborbu Wulomo for marrying underage girl

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of the education think tank, Africa Education Watch, is calling on the police to arrest Gborbu Wulomo for unlawfully marrying an underage girl.



Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, faced criticism after a video of him marrying a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, circulated online.



The traditional marriage ceremony, which attracted a crowd, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.



Gborbu Wulomo defended himself, stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfill marital duties.



However, an outraged Kofi Asare stressed that Wulomo’s justification is irrelevant to the law.



In a Facebook post on April 1, he stated, “The law says it is illegal to marry a girl under 16. The excuse that she will not be performing conjugal duties is immaterial to the law. The cops must grab the Nungua Wulomo and cohorts now.”