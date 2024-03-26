Edward Bawa condemns NAPO's lack of empathy towards Ghanaians on power crisis

Politics of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A member of Parliament’s Mines and Energy Committee, Edward Bawa, has expressed deep frustration and disappointment regarding recent comments made by Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, concerning the necessity of a load-shedding timetable by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Dr. Prempeh, speaking at the inauguration of the NPP campaign team in the Ashanti Region, challenged those advocating for the ECG to issue a load-shedding timetable to devise their own schedules instead. He questioned the logic behind creating a timetable when the ECG has stated that there is no such plan in place.



In response, Edward Bawa, who represents the Bongo constituency, aired his grievances during an interview on Citi FM. He described the Energy Minister’s comments as unfortunate and reflective of the government’s lack of concern for the welfare of Ghanaians.



Bawa suggested that Dr. Prempeh’s remarks conveyed a sense of anger and disrespect towards Ghanaians who have contributed to his current position. He expressed disappointment in the apparent arrogance displayed in the Minister's comments, emphasizing the importance of empathy and understanding towards citizens' concerns, especially regarding essential services like electricity.



Furthermore, Bawa criticized the dismissive tone of the Energy Minister's statement, highlighting the challenges faced by ordinary Ghanaians due to unreliable power supply. He emphasized the need for transparency and accountability from government officials, particularly when addressing issues that directly impact the daily lives of citizens.



Bawa reiterated the importance of effective communication between the government and the public, especially during times of crisis such as power outages. He called for a more empathetic and respectful approach from government officials towards addressing the concerns and needs of the Ghanaian people.