Effutu: NDC threatens retaliation for destruction of billboards

Politics of Tuesday, 17 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

Tensions are escalating in the Efutu Constituency, Central Region, as NDC supporters protest the destruction of their billboards by the Efutu Municipal Assembly.



The dispute started last Thursday when NDC billboards for James Kofi Annan and John Mahama were vandalized at the Winneba Junction roundabout, reportedly in the presence of the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Kassim Zubeiru.



In retaliation, NDC members tore down NPP billboards in the area.



The situation worsened on Sunday with further vandalism of NDC billboards, leading to confrontations with police protecting NPP billboards.



NDC leaders are dissatisfied with police handling and threaten retaliation if the issue is not resolved.