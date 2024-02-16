Egyapa Mercer enthusiastic tourism sector's growth potential

General News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the newly appointed Tourism Minister, has shown eagerness about his upcoming role, underlining the substantial opportunities within the tourism sector.



His nomination on February 14th was part of a broader cabinet reshuffle declared by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reflecting on his transition from the Ministry of Energy to the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, he underscored the immense potential he perceives in his new position.



"It is a question of how best you apply yourself in what situation you find yourself in... and to that extent, I wouldn’t consider my movement from the Ministry of Energy due to day-to-day issues that you’re confronted with. To the Ministry Of Tourism Arts and Culture, I believe there are huge opportunities there," he said in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.



Acknowledging the pivotal role tourism plays in the country’s economy, the Minister-designate voiced his dedication to diligently expand the sector.



He stressed the significant impact tourism can have on economic growth and pledged to build on the endeavors of those who have contributed to the sector’s success.



“We all know the role tourism can play and have played in our economy so I see it as an opportunity to do my best. Others have labored and we shared their glory so it’s up to us to exploit and add to their gains,” he noted.