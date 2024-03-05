Egyapa Mercer expresses concerns over potential impact of anti-LGBTQ+ bill on international standing

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Andrew Egyapa Mercer, the Minister-designate for the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Ghana, has raised concerns about the potential impact of the country's anti-gay law on its international standing.



President Akufo-Addo, awaiting the Supreme Court's decision, has not yet taken a stance on the controversial anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, which faces ongoing legal challenges.



During his vetting by Parliament's Appointments Committee, Egyapa Mercer acknowledged both the potential advantages and disadvantages of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill's passage. He recognized that the law might impact Ghana's attractiveness to certain segments of people, both positively and negatively.



Egyapa Mercer emphasized the need to weigh both sides of the argument, stating, "There will be some wins and losses. And that will be my position on the passage of the law."



When asked about advice for the president, he stressed considering the constitution and arriving at a decision that aligns with the law.



Parliament approved the bill on February 28, 2024, criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Offenders could face jail terms ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face 3 to 5 years in prison. The ongoing legal challenge adds complexity to the situation.