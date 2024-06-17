You are here: HomeNews2024 06 17Article 1951304

Source: Peace FM Online

Eid Ul-Adha celebrations overshadowed by economic hardship - Alhaj Sinare fumes

H.E Alhaji Said Sinare, NDC’s National Chairman of the Zongo Working Committee, has extended Eid ul-Adha greetings while criticizing Vice President Dr. Bawumia's economic management, citing high Hajj fares as a burden on pilgrims.

He urged support for John Dramani Mahama's leadership, highlighting his achievements in Zongo communities and his vision for a prosperous, inclusive Ghana.

Sinare emphasized the need for unity and sustainable progress under Mahama's leadership, aligning with the NDC's 2024 campaign goals.

