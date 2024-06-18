Eid-ul-Adha celebrations leave bull and ram prices soaring

General News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Eid-ul-Adha celebration has caused a significant rise in the prices of bulls and rams in Asesewa, Upper Manya Krobo district, due to increased demand.



Livestock farmer Basaru Tanko Khalid attributes the price surge to the higher dollar exchange rate and increased costs of veterinary care. Prices for rams range from GHS 3,000 to GHS 5,000, and cattle from GHS 7,000 to GHS 30,000.



Sellers like Salifu Inusah Kwaranga emphasize the need for government support in the livestock sector.



The overall rise in prices has impacted affordability, with expectations of further increases due to economic challenges.