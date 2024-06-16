Eight Israeli soldiers killed in Rafah operation, IDF says

General News of Sunday, 16 June 2024

Source: BBC

Eight Israeli soldiers were killed in a blast in southern Gaza, the deadliest incident for the army since January.



The explosion occurred during an operation in Rafah's Tal al-Sultan neighborhood, targeting an armoured vehicle.



Hamas claimed responsibility, saying it fired a rocket after setting an ambush. Israeli media reported 50 fighters killed in the operation, while Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry said 30 Palestinians were killed in the past day.



Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant expressed sorrow but vowed to continue the fight. The conflict, which began with Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7, has resulted in over 37,000 Palestinian deaths.