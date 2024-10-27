Eight Parliament “most disappointing” in Fourth Republic, says Ebenezer Ayesu

Politics of Sunday, 27 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Ebenezer Ayesu, an associate professor at Heritage Christian University College, has criticized Ghana's 8th Parliament as the "most disappointing" of the Fourth Republic.



Speaking on Asaase Radio on October 26, he noted that while some MPs have made positive contributions, their overall performance is lacking.



Ayesu attributed the legislative gridlock to "skirt and blouse" voting, where voters support different parties for presidential and parliamentary candidates.



He called for constitutional amendments to create a more cohesive political framework and emphasized the need for a clear parliamentary majority in future elections.