Eight persons picked up by police over murder of prisons officer at Kasoa

Police have invited eight individuals for questioning regarding the murder of Gideon Adu-Boakye, a prison officer killed in Iron City, Kasoa.

Adu-Boakye, stationed at Nsawam, was attacked by local residents who accused him of theft as he visited a friend.

Despite identifying himself as a prison officer, he was brutally beaten with clubs, stoned, and attacked with a machete, leading to his death.

His body was later found hidden under a drain near a local school.

Police investigations continue as they gather information from the invited individuals.

