Ejisu MP's body arrives for final funeral rites amidst sorrowful gathering

General News of Saturday, 18 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a somber gathering, family members, sympathizers, and constituents convened to witness the arrival of the late Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah. Dr. Kumah, aged 45, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, after a brief illness.



His body was transported to Ejisu and later to his residence in Donaso for burial and final funeral rites, slated for Saturday, May 18, 2024. Survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lillian Kumah, and six children, Dr. Kumah was a notable figure in Ghana's political and business spheres.



He served as the inaugural Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), contributing significantly to its prominence in Ghana's entrepreneurship landscape. Additionally, Dr. Kumah was a founding member and Managing Partner of Aduaprokye Chambers, a law firm, and established Majak Associates Ltd, a construction company.



Among his academic achievements, Dr. Kumah held a Doctorate in Business Innovation from the Swiss Business School in Switzerland, along with a Master's in Applied Business Research.