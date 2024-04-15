Ejisu NPP Primary: Chairman Wontumi reacts to Nyantakyi's 35 votes

Politics of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed his lack of surprise at former Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi's loss in the Ejisu parliamentary primary.



Chairman Wontumi noted that Nyantakyi's inability to campaign fully due to illness likely impacted his vote count, suggesting he could have garnered more support if he had been actively involved throughout the process.



Out of 1081 delegates who participated in the April 13 election, Yaa Akyemaa Aboagye trailed with 229 votes, while Nyantakyi received 35 votes. The victor, Kwabena Boateng, secured 394 votes.



Wontumi commended all aspirants for their courage in contesting the election and urged unity among party members to ensure victory in the upcoming by-election on April 30, following the passing of the incumbent MP, John Ampontuah Kumah.