Ejisu NPP Primary: Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital

Politics of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Former President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has been discharged from the Legacy Hospital, where he was admitted ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s(NPP) parliamentary primary for Ejisu.



Nyantakyi, who is vying for the NPP parliamentary candidacy in the Ejisu Constituency, was hospitalized on Friday evening after complaining of stomach pains to his team.



According to Citi News, Nyantakyi’s illness may have been caused by not eating all day, as he had a busy schedule ahead of Saturday’s polls, including a planned meeting with delegates.



He was taken to the Legacy Hospital at Asokore Mampong for treatment and has now been discharged.



Watch as Kwesi Nyantakyi arrives at the voting centre:



