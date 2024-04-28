Ejisu by-election: Bawumia cautions against NDC-aligned Independent candidate

Politics of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 Flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged the residents of Ejisu Constituency in the Ashanti Region to vote for the party's parliamentary candidate, Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, instead of wasting their votes on the former MP, Kofi Owusu Aduomi, who is contesting as an Independent candidate.



According to Vice President Bawumia, if constituents vote for Owusu Aduomi, he will join the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament, thereby increasing their numbers.



He explained that the NDC is backing the former MP, which is why the party didn't present a candidate to contest in the by-election.



The former NPP Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, is contesting the by-election as an Independent parliamentary candidate, along with five others, including Esther Osei representing the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Lawyer Kwabena Boateng of the NPP, Beatrice Boakye of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Gabriel Agyemang Joseph, and Attakorah Joseph, both running as Independents.



Owusu Aduomi, who lost the seat to the deceased MP, John Kumah, during the NPP's parliamentary primaries in 2020, intends to reclaim the seat he first won in the 2008 general elections.



He cited mistreatment during the NPP's 2023 presidential primaries as his reason for parting ways with the party.



Since declaring his intention to contest as an Independent candidate, the opposition NDC has been secretly campaigning for him to win the by-election. However, Dr. Bawumia warned residents that voting for the Independent candidate would bolster the NDC's numbers in Parliament, potentially disrupting government business.



Speaking at a mini durbar at Fumasa ahead of the by-election, Dr. Bawumia appealed to residents to support the Akufo-Addo-led government, emphasizing the NPP's track record in developing the constituency. He urged constituents to vote for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng, the NPP candidate, to continue the projects initiated by the late John Ampontuah Kumah.



The durbar, attended by President Akufo-Addo, the National Chairman of NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, and other party members and sympathizers, highlighted the importance of the upcoming by-election and the need for constituents to vote wisely to ensure the constituency's continued development.