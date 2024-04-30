Ejisu by-election: Leaked documents reveal NDC's alleged support for independent candidate

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Leaked documents have uncovered the alleged support of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, who is contesting the Ejisu by-election as an independent candidate.



Despite his departure from the NPP, Mr. Aduomi has been accused by the ruling party of maintaining ties with the NDC and receiving support from them in his campaign.



In response to these allegations, Mr. Aduomi refuted any association with the NDC, attributing any support from them to his successful initiatives during his tenure as a legislator.



However, a document shared by former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, appears to confirm Mr. Aduomi's connection with the NDC.



The alleged document outlines Mr. Aduomi's request for various campaign items from the NDC to bolster his chances of winning the by-election.



According to the leaked document, Mr. Aduomi requested support from the NDC, including 5 branded pick-up vehicles for the campaign, 50,000 A3 size posters, 20,000 A4 size flyers for commercial vehicles, cash support for community engagements with traditional leaders, election day expenditures for polling agents and police, and the provision of 100 strong boys for security during the campaign and on election day.



However, the NDC provided him with 3 branded pick-up vehicles from the campaign regional pool, 30,000 A3 size posters, 20,000 A4 size flyers for commercial vehicles, cash support, and mobilized 50 boys familiar with the Ejisu area for support.



This development has raised concerns about the transparency and integrity of the electoral process, with critics accusing Mr. Aduomi of seeking to gain an unfair advantage through his association with the NDC.



The NPP has reiterated its stance against Mr. Aduomi's candidacy, citing his alleged ties with the NDC as a reason for their opposition.



Meanwhile, the NDC has refuted claims by Koku Anyidoho as fake.



As the by-election unfolds, the leaked documents have become a focal point, fueling debates about political alliances and the influence of external support in electoral contests.



