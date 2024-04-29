Ejisu by-election: NPP has no spirit in the Ejisu constituency – Aduomi

Politics of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.starrfm.com.gh

The Independent Candidate in the impending Ejisu by-election in the Ashanti region, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has no spirit in the Ejisu constituency.



Speaking to GHOne TV ahead of the Ejisu by-election on Tuesday, the Independent candidate disclosed that with the rousing welcome, he has no doubt that he will win the election.



According to him, he cannot be a traitor as his opponents are saying adding that he has done a lot in the constituency that has benefited the NPP.



“If they are saying I am a traitor, even while I am outside the projects that Kofi and I are doing are all favoring NPP. Aduomi is not a traitor, they should learn to be good leaders and solve problems that are in the party.



So that the party can stand up, I am telling you NPP has no spirit in Ejisu constituency and even in the Ashanti region,” Mr. Aduomi stated.



Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the governing NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cautioned voters in the Ejisu constituency to guard against voting for the independent candidate in Tuesday’s by-election.



Addressing a rally at Kwamo on Sunday, Dr. Bawumia said a vote for the independent candidate is a vote for the opposition NDC since they are supporting him.



He said, “Currently we have 137 Members of Parliament and with Dr. John Kumah’s death we will need one more to march up to the NDC. So we should vote for an NPP person, Kwabena Boateng.



“If you vote for the independent candidate, you are only giving power to the NDC who are supporting him.”