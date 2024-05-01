Ejisu by-election: NPP's Kwabena Boateng wins with 55.8% of votes

Politics of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Kwabena Boateng of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has won the Ejisu by-election, securing 27,782 votes, which represents 55.8% of the total votes cast.



His closest rival, Independent Candidate Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, garnered 21,534 votes, accounting for 43.3% of the total votes.



Despite a low voter turnout, Mr. Boateng emerged victorious in the tightly contested race following the passing of Member of Parliament and Deputy Finance Minister Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah on March 7, 2024.



The by-election saw intense campaigning, particularly between Mr. Boateng and Mr. Aduomi, a former three-time NPP Member of Parliament for the constituency who ran as an Independent Candidate.



Allegations of vote-buying were leveled against Boateng's campaign during the campaigning, leading to scrutiny and action from the Electoral Commission.



In response to the vote-buying allegations, the Electoral Commission removed two temporary staff members after a viral video allegedly showed them accepting a bribe during the Ejisu by-election.



Despite the challenges and controversies surrounding the election, Mr. Boateng's victory solidifies the NPP's position in the constituency and sets the stage for the party's future engagements in the region.