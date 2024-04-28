Ejisu by-election: Voting for Aduomi means handing over power to NDC and Mahama – Bawumia

Politics of Sunday, 28 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), rallies constituents in Ejisu to prioritize continuity and development by throwing their support behind Kwabena Boateng in the upcoming by-election.



In his address at the final campaign rally before the April 30th by-election, Bawumia cautioned against splitting votes among independent candidates, warning of potential benefits to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, John Mahama.



Highlighting the narrow parliamentary margin, with the NPP holding 138 seats against the NDC's 137, Bawumia stressed the importance of each vote in securing a robust mandate for the ruling party.



Emphasizing the NPP's track record of improving lives in Ejisu compared to the NDC era, Bawumia underscored the role of parliamentarians in advocating for development projects. He urged constituents to consolidate support behind Boateng to continue the late John Kumah's work, cautioning that backing an independent candidate could inadvertently empower the NDC.



"The NPP government has improved the lives and the people of Ejisu than the NDC. Nothing really worked during the NDC era…MPs don’t sponsor projects; they lobby for projects from the government in power. In parliament, the NPP has 138 including the independent candidate while NDC has 137. And so, a vote for an independent means handing over power to NDC and John Mahama," he said.



"Why the NDC did not field a candidate for this by-election? They are sponsoring the independent candidate”, Bawumia alleged.



"Let’s all come out in our numbers on election day and vote massively for Lawyer Kwabena Boateng to continue the late John Kumah’s work," he added.