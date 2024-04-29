Ejisu commercial drivers to strike over rising fuel prices

General News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Commercial drivers in Ejisu, Ashanti region, are set to strike from next Monday due to the sharp rise in fuel prices, a decision prompted by their deep concerns over recent increases.



According to Michael Fosu, Vice-Chairman of the local union, numerous attempts to address the issue with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Transport, have been met with silence or legal threats.



Since February, fuel prices have surged by 7 cedis, with petrol now at 14.99 per liter and diesel at 14.70 per liter, significantly impacting drivers' profit margins.



Michael highlighted the challenges faced by drivers in covering basic expenses amidst the fuel price hikes, expressing concern over the potential impact on passengers.



Despite this, he believes the strike will garner support from passengers, urging the government to find a resolution to the fuel price crisis.



The drivers emphasize their willingness to adjust fares in line with fuel prices but call for clear communication and cooperation from the government, urging meaningful dialogue for a better resolution.