Ejisu road rehabilitation projects not election-driven - Asenso-Boakye

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The government has initiated the rehabilitation of key roads in communities across the Ejisu Municipality, affirming its commitment to completing these projects.



Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso Boakye, along with Ministry officials, inspected ongoing projects on Thursday, April 18, rebuffing claims that the works were politically motivated due to an upcoming by-election.



The Ministry disclosed that approximately 32 road infrastructure projects are underway within the Ejisu Constituency, managed by various departments including Urban, Feeder, and Highway.



Minister Asenso Boakye clarified that these contracts were awarded prior to the recent passing of Ejisu's former Member of Parliament, John Ampontuah Kumah, emphasizing that the projects are not election-driven.



"About 32 projects are currently ongoing in the municipality, including urban roads, Ghana Highway Authority, and Feeder roads projects. These are not by-election projects; some have been in progress for the past three years," he said.



Contractors are actively engaged in works across several communities such as Achiakrom, Abankro, Donyina, Onwe, and Adako Jachie.