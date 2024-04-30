Ejisu youth offer their votes for sale at GHC150

Politics of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

The young are demanding to be paid GHC150 each before they vote

Some young men in the Ejisu Constituency, where a by-election is currently being held, are requesting for GHC150 in exchange for their votes.



In a video shared by TV3 on social media, the young men conveyed their request by singing. "My thumb is here, if you want it, bring GHC150," they sang.



The by-election in Ejisu was necessitated following the passing of the incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah.



With six candidates vying for the vacant seat—Esther Osei (CPP), Kwabena Boateng (NPP), Beatrice Boakye (LPG), Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi (Independent), Fredua Agyemang Joseph (Independent), and Atakora Joseph (Independent)—the electorate's actions highlight evolving dynamics in local politics.



