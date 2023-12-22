Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II marks 8 years on throne

Regional News of Friday, 22 December 2023

Source: Antwi Boasiako John

Residents of Ejura in the Ashanti Region, have applauded the chief of Ejura Traditional Area, Barima Osei Hwedie II, for chalking 8 years as the leader of the traditional area with peace and massive development.



The residents have observed that, under the rulership of the Ejurahene since December 21, 2005, the chieftaincy institution has become a symbol of peace, democracy and development.



According to them, Barima Osei Hwedie II's ability to breathe peace among political, traditional and religious leaders has foster peaceful coexistence among residents in the area



The residents also said that the chief has continuously used his power and all resources at his disposal for the improvement of his subjects



Model of a chief



The enthusiastic residents in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Friday December 22, 2023, described Barimah Osei Hwedie II as the epitome of the best in chieftaincy and a pacesetter par excellence in traditional rule.



“Barima Osei Hwedie II is the model of a chief who prefers to serve his people to being served by them. I easily describe him as the pacesetter par excellence in traditional rule,” one resident, Kofi Yeboah said.



They disclosed that, aside the physical projects one can attest to, under Barima Osei Hwedie II's leadership, the chief has promoted access to education, provided job opportunities for youth in the area while awarding scholarships to hundreds of students to study in the various universities across the country



Major Projects in 8 Years



Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II, has embarked on dozens of monumental for his subjects including the construction and Commissioning of a GH¢3.2 million ultramodern divisional police headquarters at Ejura,



Barimah Osei Hwedie II with support from his elders constructed a four bedroom apartment for the Ejura-Sekyedumase Municipal Health Directorate to house senior doctors serving in the area, he also fenced Ejura Government Hospital to provide maximum protection for health workers in the facility.



Barimah Osei Hwedie II has initiated the construction of an ultramodern maternity block for his subjects, to help reduce maternal mortality in the municipality.



Under his rule, Barimah Osei Hwedie II in 2022 cut sod for the construction of a GH¢15 million water supply project for the Ejura Township.



The project is financed by the Government of Ghana with support from German Bank will provide clean water to over 41,000 people in Ejura Township and its surrounding communities making available 10,000 cubic metres of water daily to households in Ejura.



Ahead of the completion of the water project, Barimah Osei Hwedie II initiated a Water Project funded by the traditional council to provide clean water to thousands of people in over five communities under his rule.



He has also constructed a seven bedroom bungalow for the Personnel of the Ghana National Fire posted to work in the municipality.



The fire fighters who used to trek miles to work in the area now have a permanent place of abode making their stay in the municipality easy for them.



Special Support to Ghana's Food Security



To support agriculture and ensure food security in the country, Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II has in 2017 released Six Hundred and Fifty-three (653) acres of land to the Ghana Prisons Service for the cultivation of food to augment the country’s food security. On that same land house a 300-bed ultramodern facility for convict prisoners



He also released hundreds of acres of land to the National Service Scheme, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture and other state institutions of for large scale farming



Ejurahene's Service to Ghana



Born Enoch Osei Mensah, Ejurahene became the Ashanti Regional Protocol Officer in 1989 under former President Jerry John Rawlings. Having served with diligence for 13 years, Barimah Osei Hwedie II was elevated and became the Protocol Officer at the Office of the Vice President.



Between 2010 and 2012, he served as Head of Training and Logistics at the Department of State Protocol and then moved to work as the officer in charge of Operations at the Department.



He has since remained as the Head of Protocol at the Vice president's office since 2017 serving the country devoid of any political affiliation.



In November 2019, the Ghana Civil Service recognized and awarded the immense contribution and dedicated service of Barima Osei Hwedie II for his role in the civil service.



Proven to be a consummated civil service who has dutifully played his role well, much to the administration of all the governments he has served under, his track record and stewardship in the world of civil service is rare and unrivalled and so the award was no surprise some of us who have followed his exploits over the years.