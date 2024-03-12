Ekow Assafuah refutes claims of government failure in galamsey fight

Politics of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the Deputy Minister-Designate for Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, has rejected claims that the Akufo-Addo administration has failed in its fight against illegal mining, known as ‘Galamsey’.



During his vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee on March 11, 2024, Assafuah dismissed the notion, highlighting, “That cannot be an acceptable position. I do not agree with any assertions that there’s a failure on the part of the government as far as ‘Galamsey’ is concerned. In 2017, the President [Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] had to put his job on the line.”



“There have been some pragmatic steps taken by the government to deal with the menace. We all know about the review of the Minerals Act whereby there have been stiffer punishments for persons found culpable of engaging in ‘Galamsey’ under this government.” he added



Despite acknowledging the challenges, Assafuah pledged to work with his Minister to tackle the ‘Galamsey’ problem effectively.



“I agree there might be some challenges, however, what I intend to do is study the issues that surround ‘Galamsey’ menace, and I will engage with my minister in solving it,” he said.