Ekumfi Odomna family of Prez Mills releases pictures to debunk Cadman’s false assertions

General News of Sunday, 7 July 2024

The Ekumfi Odomna Family of the late President John Evans Atta-Mills sought and got clearance from the government to commemorate the 12th anniversary of his passing, but Dr. Cadman Atta-Mills denies the existence of such a family.



The Odomna Family has provided photographs to prove their ties with the late President, and they are dismayed by Cadman's comments.



They plan to reveal the family history of the late President and address Cadman's actions.



The family intends to expose Cadman and Sammy for contemning them and seek an inquest into the late President's death.