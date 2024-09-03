Elect Bawumia to fight galamsey – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Politics of Tuesday, 3 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a government spokesperson, has called on Ghanaians to vote for NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to combat the illegal mining (galamsey) crisis.



He highlighted the severe impact of galamsey on water sources, particularly in the Central Region, where the Ghana Water Company Limited struggles to supply clean water.



Boakye-Danquah praised Bawumia's commitment to increasing mercury-free mining machines, promoting what he termed "responsible mining."



He also criticized the opposition NDC for allegedly supporting illegal miners and urged voters to support Bawumia to enforce laws and protect the environment.