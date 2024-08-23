You are here: HomeNews2024 08 23Article 1972727

Source: 3news

Election 2024: 22 persons pick nomination forms to contest as independent presidential candidates

Dr. Serebuor Quaicoe, Director of Training at the Electoral Commission, has revealed that 22 individuals have picked nomination forms to run as independent presidential candidates in Ghana's upcoming December 7 election.

Among the 20 identified candidates are Alan Kyeremateng, Nana Kwame Bediako, Jacob Osei Yeboah, Kofi Koranteng, and Janet Asana Nabla.

The Electoral Commission has set September 9-13, 2024, for the submission of completed nomination forms.

Additionally, 69 individuals have picked forms to contest as independent parliamentary candidates.

