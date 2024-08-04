You are here: HomeNews2024 08 04Article 1966724

Election 2024: Accept cash politicians give you but vote for those who’ll improve your life – Mahama

John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to accept money from politicians during campaigns, claiming it's the public's money.

He emphasized that voters should support a party that genuinely aims to improve their lives and future.

Mahama also accused the current NPP government of abandoning and stealing materials from the Garu Hospital project, which his administration had started.

He criticized the NPP for lacking realistic plans to enhance citizens' well-being.

