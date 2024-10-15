Election 2024: Ballot paper printing set to begin October 17

Politics of Tuesday, 15 October 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that printing of ballot papers for the upcoming Election 2024 will commence on Thursday, October 17, 2024.



This information was conveyed by the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, during an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Tuesday.



According to Mrs. Mensa, the Commission plans



to print a total of 18,772,251 ballot papers. This figure corresponds to the number of registered voters on the revised provisional voters register, with an additional two percent margin included to account for any unforeseen circumstances.



She stated, “In arriving at the ballot statistics, we took into account the total number of registered voters on the revised provisional voters register and added a 2% margin. We are confident that the methodology applied will not result in any shortfalls.”