Election 2024: Ballot paper printing set to begin October 17

Jean Mensa, Chairperson for Electoral Commission of Ghana Jean Mensa, Chairperson for Electoral Commission of Ghana

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has announced that printing of ballot papers for the upcoming Election 2024 will commence on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

This information was conveyed by the EC Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensa, during an Inter Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting held on Tuesday.

According to Mrs. Mensa, the Commission plans

