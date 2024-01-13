Election 2024: Bawumia, Mahama have crocodile spirits, the one with a 2-headed crocodile will win – Eagle Prophet

Politics of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The founder and leader of God's Crown Chapel, Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi, also known as Eagle Prophet, said that the 2024 presidential election has already been determined in the realms of the spiritual.



According to him, the race to find the replacement for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo would be between the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



Eagle Prophet, who made this prophecy in an interview with Top Radio over the week, said that both Mahama and Bawumia have the same spirit, a crocodile spirit, but the one with a crocodile with two heads, who he knows, would win the elections.



“… Both Mahama and Bawumia have the same spirit and person who elevates in the spiritual realm, whose spiritual activities are strengthened would win the elections. The two of them have the spirit of a crocodile.



“So, we have to look for the person whose crocodile has two heads because between Dr Bawumia and Mahama, one of them has a crocodile with two heads. It is either Dr Bawumia who has the crocodile with two heads or it is Mahama whose crocodile has two heads… it is between them,” he said in Twi.



He added, “I know the person with the crocodile with two heads… who has a medal on his forehead”.



The pastor reiterated that the person with the crocodile spirit with one head can only win the election if the one with the crocodile with two heads dies.



Watch a video of the prophecy below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



