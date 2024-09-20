Election 2024: Bawumia heads ballot with Number 1, Mahama at 8

Politics of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has clinched a strategic position on the ballot for Ghana’s upcoming December 7, 2024, presidential elections.



During the Electoral Commission’s (EC) balloting session held on September 20 in Accra, Evans Nimako, the NPP’s Director of Elections, successfully secured the party’s position.



The NPP’s placement on the ballot is seen as an advantage



Read full articleas the party gears up for what is expected to be a closely contested race.



On the other hand, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the main opposition party, will appear in the 8th position.



The NDC’s draw, though further down the list, still positions them firmly in the electoral landscape.



Meanwhile, the All People’s Congress (APC) candidate, Hassan Abdulai Ayariga, secured the 9th spot, adding to the mix of political heavyweights and independent contenders.



A total of 13 candidates, including independents, are slated for the ballot, reflecting a dynamic and competitive election.



Independent candidate Kofi Koranteng was assigned the 10th position, while the leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), secured the 12th spot.



The election promises a unique contest as a diverse range of voices challenges the traditional two-party dominance.