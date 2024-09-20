You are here: HomeNews2024 09 20Article 1983983

Politics of Friday, 20 September 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Election 2024: Bawumia heads ballot with Number 1, Mahama at 8

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mahama and Bawumia Mahama and Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has clinched a strategic position on the ballot for Ghana’s upcoming December 7, 2024, presidential elections.

During the Electoral Commission’s (EC) balloting session held on September 20 in Accra, Evans Nimako, the NPP’s Director of Elections, successfully secured the party’s position.

The NPP’s placement on the ballot is seen as an advantage

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment