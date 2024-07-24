Election 2024: Bawumia promises to empower youth for digital economy

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, NPP flagbearer, says his agenda is to empower young people for the digital economy to address unemployment.



Speaking at a rally in Wa during his Upper West Region campaign tour, he promised to continue the NPP’s digitalization agenda and train at least one million youth in digital skills if elected.



Bawumia highlighted the Free Senior High School policy as part of building a literate society for the digital age. He pledged to enhance internet connectivity, abolish mobile phone taxes, and support education through restored allowances.



He urged voters to support him in the December 7, 2024, election to implement his plans.