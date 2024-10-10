Election 2024: Drobonso Chief sacks Cheddar over ‘dishonour’

Politics of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Chief of Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District, Ashanti Region, has expelled Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, from his land for organizing a political campaign without seeking permission from the palace.



The Chief expressed his displeasure, calling Cheddar's action disrespectful and questioning his authority in the area. He emphasized that it’s customary for anyone engaging the community for political activities to first visit the palace.



Cheddar, leader of the New Force Movement, is currently on a campaign tour across various communities in Ghana.