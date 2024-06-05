You are here: HomeNews2024 06 05Article 1946879

Politics of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

    

Source: TIG Post

Election 2024: Even 40% NDC won’t get, Bawumia Free SHS policy is an easy win- Trader

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Traders in Accra advocate for Dr. Bawumia as the next President. Traders in Accra advocate for Dr. Bawumia as the next President.

A Ghanaian trader, speaking anonymously, confidently predicts a New Patriotic Party (NPP) victory in the 2024 elections, citing minimal competition for Bawumia, the NPP's candidate, and the significant support from young voters due to the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

His insights have sparked discussions about political strategies and the voting landscape for the upcoming elections.



Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment