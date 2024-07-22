Election 2024: Foreign Investors In Ghana Join NDC's Campaign Activities In Accra

General News of Monday, 22 July 2024

Source: YEN News

At the NDC health walk in Accra, two foreigners, possibly Middle Eastern, hae been spotted participating, raising questions about their involvement in Ghanaian politics, as electoral laws prohibit foreign and dual nationals from such activities.



The walk, starting from Kpogas Furniture on Spintex Road to Nungua town park, featured key NDC figures including John Dramani Mahama, Haruna Iddrisu, and Professor Joshua Alabi.



Mahama announced the NDC's 2024 manifesto launch in Tamale on July 27, urging supporters to spread the party's message.



The presence of foreigners sparked varied reactions online.