Election 2024: GUM picks business woman as running mate

Politics of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Evelyn Serwaa Bonsu, a 53-year-old businesswoman and gender activist from the Ashanti region, has been named the vice presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM).



She will run alongside party leader Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews in the December 7 elections.



Bonsu, announced during GUM’s manifesto launch, plans to focus on economic growth, gender equity, and post-secondary education for girls.



She pledged to address corruption and ensure accountable governance if elected. Bonsu urged Ghanaians to support GUM to restore hope and drive positive change.