Election 2024: Ghanaians have a choice between moving forward and going to a sad past – Bawumia

NPP flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stated that Ghanaians face a choice between the past and the present, emphasizing the importance of moving forward toward growth.

He highlighted his record as the most hardworking Vice President in Ghana’s history, contrasting it with former President John Mahama’s tenure, which he described as unsuccessful.

Dr. Bawumia asserted his commitment to building on the current administration's achievements, particularly in economic management, and expressed confidence in his leadership as the future Ghana needs.

