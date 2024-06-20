Election 2024: I doubt Cheddar can garner 100K votes come Dec 7 – Miralces Aboagye

Politics of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

NPP Communications Director, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has downplayed the impact of "third force" political parties, including the New Force Movement led by Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar), in the December 7 general election.



He doubted Cheddar can secure even 100,000 votes, stating that contesting a national election requires significant investment and momentum.



Aboagye acknowledged the current economic challenges but emphasized that the microeconomy varies across regions, and the election is primarily between Dr. Bawumia and John Mahama.



He believed the "third forces" lack the capacity to make a significant impact.