Election 2024: I’ll Vote For Bawumia – Kabila declares

Politics of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: eghnews.com/

James Kwabena Bomfeh, also known as "Kabila," has declared his intention to vote for NPP Presidential Candidate Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the upcoming December 7 elections, despite being a member of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church.



During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Kabila said he would go to Kintampo to vote for Bawumia, adding, “What has not been seen before is what we’re looking for, not what has been seen before."